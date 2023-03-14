Lindsay Lohan announces pregnancy in Instagram post

Lindsay Lohan attends the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show at Gotham Hall on...
Lindsay Lohan attends the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show at Gotham Hall on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in New York.(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first child.

The “Mean Girls” star announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post on Tuesday, sharing an image of a baby onesie with “Coming soon...” written on it. The post was captioned “We are blessed and excited!”

Lohan married financier Bader Shammas in 2022, People magazine reported.

A message sent to Lohan’s representative was not immediately returned.

The 36-year-old actor, who was once a tabloid mainstay, has lived overseas for several years and kept a lower public profile.

She recently returned to acting, starring in Netflix’s “Falling for Christmas” last year, and stars in the streaming service’s upcoming romantic comedy “Irish Wish.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Meteorologist Dan Brown has a look at your Tuesday forecast
Major nor’easter bringing heavy snow and wind
Western Mass News First Alert Weather
Closings and Delays
East Longmeadow Police take custody of man accused of recording girl in dressing room
East Longmeadow Police arrest man accused of recording girl in dressing room
Route 2 closed, car crash with serious injuries in Greenfield
Vermont man charged following serious crash on Route 2 in Greenfield
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Police arrest suspect in deadly Springfield shooting

Latest News

NASA is launching TEMPO, an instrument into space that is designed to monitor air pollution in...
NASA, Smithsonian scientists to launch satellite into space to monitor air pollution
Western Mass News was up in Franklin County Monday as the area expects to see higher snow...
Emergency crews working to restore power for tens of thousands of residents
NASA, Smithsonian scientists to launch satellite into space to monitor air pollution
FILE - This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that...
Ohio sues Norfolk Southern over toxic train derailment
A 90-year-old woman in Arizona spent her birthday skydiving.
‘I had no fear whatsoever’: Grandmother spends 90th birthday jumping out of an airplane