Local resident doctor accused of possessing child pornography

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) – A local resident doctor has been accused of possessing images and videos of child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that 32-year-old Bradford Ferrick of Winchester and Amherst has been charged with one count of child pornography following his arrest Tuesday morning. Prosecutors said that Ferrick began a family medicine residency in July 2022 at Baystate Franklin Family Medicine - which included rotations at facilities in Deerfield, Greenfield, and Springfield - after he graduated from SUNY Upstate Medical University.

On February 13, a search was conducted at Ferrick’s Winchester residence, during which investigators reportedly seized 61 devices, including external hard drives, computers, cell phone, hidden camera systems, and SD cards. State authorities allege that those devices contained thousands of images and videos of suspected child pornography. He was arrested by state law enforcement, posted bail following a court appearance in Woburn District Court, and was released on home confinement.

A few days later, on February 17, another search was conducted on Ferrick’s Winchester residence and 11 more devices were reportedly recovered. The U.S. Attorney’s Office noted that a preliminary review of some of the seized devices allegedly showed images and videos depicting child pornography, with some victims appearing to be between six and 11 years old.

A search was then conducted on February 21 at an Amherst residence that Ferrick was renting and eight more devices were seized, including several hidden camera devices and USB storage devices. Federal prosecutors allege that one of hidden cameras, which was reportedly designed to be worn as a bracelet, reportedly contained at least two videos of Ferrick performing medical exams and that two minors, believed to be patients, could be heard and partially seen in the videos.

“I can think of no greater fear as a parent or guardian than potential harm coming to your child. Today we allege that this doctor, who held a position of trust with access to children, maintained child sexual abuse material. The investigation is active and ongoing,” said United States Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins in a statement.

Ferrick was scheduled to make a federal court appearance via remote proceeding Tuesday morning.

Federal investigators are asking members of the public that if you have questions, concerns, or information related to Ferrick, you are asked to contact the FBI.

