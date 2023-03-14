Major nor’easter bringing heavy snow and wind

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A powerful late-season nor’easter has brought extreme winter conditions to the hill towns today and even several inches of snow across the Pioneer Valley.

Winter Storm Warnings continue for all of western Mass through 8am Wednesday…

Widespread damage and power outages ongoing across our area today from heavy, wet snow that fell overnight and this morning. Snow totals in the Berkshires have come in at over 2 feet in spots! Lower amounts of snow have been seen in the valley, but anywhere from 3-4″ to 8-12″ depending on elevation.

Additional snow accumulations of only an inch or two are expected in the valley, but 4-6″ are possible in the hill towns and Berkshires through Wednesday morning. Snow continues this evening, then becomes lighter and tapers off tonight in the valley as wind shifts to the northwest. That NW flow will keep snow falling through northern Berkshire Co and the hills overnight.

=

WATCH JANNA’S LATEST FORECAST STREAMING BELOW:

Windy. Gusts may top 30-40mph tonight through Wednesday from the north, then northwest. Temperatures fall into the upper 20s and low 30s through sunrise, so watch out for icy spots or frozen slush on roads and walkways.

Wednesday will be a dry weather day for western Mass with only a chance for snow showers in the Berkshires. A few flurries on occasion may reach the valley. We keep a lot of clouds and strong wind gusts as our storm lingers around Nova Scotia. NW wind may gust to 40mph at times and will lighten near and after sunset.

Dry and milder Thursday and Friday, though a warm front will bring our next shot at rain showers by Friday afternoon and evening. Shower chances continue through early Saturday with a passing cold front, then we turn blustery and colder, but dry for Sunday.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.