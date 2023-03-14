School to pay $1M to family of 8th grader who died after eating teacher’s granola bar

Thomas Shaw said his son's teacher at Liberty Middle School offered him a granola bar after he...
Thomas Shaw said his son's teacher at Liberty Middle School offered him a granola bar after he asked to go to the office for a snack.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska school district has agreed to pay $1 million to the family of an eighth grader who died after eating a granola bar given to him by a teacher.

The Papillion La Vista school board will vote on the wrongful death settlement with the parents of Jagger Shaw, 14, at its meeting Monday night.

Few details about what happened last May are included in court documents because the settlement was reached through a probate court process and not a civil lawsuit.

Jagger’s parents declined to comment to the Omaha World-Herald about the settlement. But his father, Thomas Shaw, said in a Facebook post Jagger’s teacher at Liberty Middle School offered him a granola bar after he asked to go to the office for a snack.

“The teacher said you can have one of my granola bars, so Jagger took it and got halfway through eating it and felt like he was starting to have an allergic reaction,” Tom Shaw wrote.

He did not describe Jagger’s allergy in the post nor say if the school was aware of that allergy.

Shaw said Jagger went to the school nurse’s office where he was first given the allergy medication, Benadryl. That didn’t help, so the nurse gave Jagger an epinephrine shot with an EpiPen. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he died May 7, 2022.

The Shaw family’s attorney did not respond Monday to a phone message requesting details of the settlement.

The school district’s liability insurer will pay the settlement.

