Speeding, worn out tires pose major dangers on wintery roads

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With messy weather expected to continue throughout the rest of Monday night into Tuesday, Western Mass News traveled to Franklin County to keep an eye on the conditions and bring you tips on how to stay safe out on the roadways.

As temperatures drop, we asked AAA spokesperson Mark Schieldrop about who should be concerned about their car batteries dying.

“Should you be worried about your battery dying? Really, you want to look at how old your battery is,” he said. “Batteries that are 4 or 5 years old, I would start to be concerned that those are going to leave you high and dry.”

Schieldrop told us that if you are concerned about your car’s battery, you can test its health either by taking your car to your local mechanic’s or by calling AAA. However, your battery is not the only thing you need to keep in mind before hitting the road.

“Moisture and snow on the roads necessitate slower speeds,” Schieldrop said. “A lot of the crashes we see, a lot of the incidents we see in the winter are caused by people just driving too fast for the conditions.”

Schieldrop added that your tires are the most important pieces of safety equipment you have on your car.

“And if your tires are worn out, that’s another thing folks replace far too late. The difference between worn out tires and new tires on wet roads is stopping distance 80 or 90 feet additional,” he explained. “The condition of the tires really places a large role in your ability to drive safely.”

Schieldrop said that many of the accidents AAA sees during storms like this one are because people are driving on worn tires. Overall, he has this advice for drivers:

“Drive safe, and you know, if people have to drive, I understand that, but if you can afford to just take tomorrow off and can avoid the roads while they’re getting plowed, that’s the best thing.”

Schieldrop said that if you are going to hit the road Tuesday, his best piece of advice is to focus on the conditions and avoid any abrupt movements like sudden breaking.

