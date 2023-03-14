Suspect arrested in connection with Easthampton homicide

One person is in custody after a deadly stabbing in Easthampton.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – One person is in custody after a deadly stabbing in Easthampton.

Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, said that Easthampton Police were called to a Culdaff Street home around 3:10 a.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center he died a short time later.

Loisel said that 23-year-old woman has been arrested on one count of murder. She is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Northampton District Court.

The case remains under investigation by Easthampton Police and State Police detectives assigned to the D.A.’s office.

