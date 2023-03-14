Thousands without power as Nor’easter hits western Massachusetts

Power outage
Power outage(MGN)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Thousands of customers are without power amid a Nor’easter that is bringing heavy, wet snow to the region.

As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, Eversource reported that over 10,700 outages in western Massachusetts. Some of the hardest hit communities include Becket, Pittsfield, Shelburne, Southwick, Richmond, Buckland, Ashfield, Otis, Southampton, and Conway.

Meanwhile, National Grid reported over 10,600 outages across the four western Massachusetts counties. Among their service territory, some of the communities with the most outages include Northampton, Goshen, North Adams, Monterey, and Clarksburg.

