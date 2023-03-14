Update from MassDOT on cleanup efforts

Western Mass News spoke with Johnathon Gulliver on the road cleanup efforts.
By Libby James, Amanda Callahan and David Horwitz
Mar. 14, 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News spoke with Mass DOT Highway Administrator Johnathon Gulliver on the crews efforts to clear the roads.

Gulliver mentions how they are bringing in more equipment, and by the end of the day he expects the number to rise to around 3,000 pieces of equipment.

He says how conditions are warmer, so they were unable to pretreat the roads and as a result drivers can expect icy conditions.

Western Mass News will continue to keep you updated on road conditions on-air and online.

