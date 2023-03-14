Ware man arrested for indecent assault and battery on underage child

WARE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One man is being held on a $20,000 bail after being arrested this past Sunday in Ware.

64-year-old Michael Hunt was charged with indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, along with intimidation of a witness.

He was also held for violation of probation from previous cases out of Franklin and Worcester Counties.

Hunt was arraigned at the Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown on Monday.

