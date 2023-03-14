Weather conditions impacting PVTA bus and van service

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The snowy conditions are impacting services from the Pioneer Valley Transit Authority.

The PVTA said that buses are still running regular service, but delays should be expected because of the weather. Riders are urged to visit pvta.com to check for any route and service modifications.

In addition, PVTA vans are operating life sustaining trips only. All other non-essential and medical, school, or job-related trips have been cancelled for Tuesday.

