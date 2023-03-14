Weather conditions impacting PVTA bus and van service

Photo showing the outside of a PVTA bus in Springfield
Photo showing the outside of a PVTA bus in Springfield(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The snowy conditions are impacting services from the Pioneer Valley Transit Authority.

The PVTA said that buses are still running regular service, but delays should be expected because of the weather. Riders are urged to visit pvta.com to check for any route and service modifications.

In addition, PVTA vans are operating life sustaining trips only. All other non-essential and medical, school, or job-related trips have been cancelled for Tuesday.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Meteorologist Dan Brown has a look at your Tuesday forecast
Major nor’easter bringing heavy snow and wind
Western Mass News First Alert Weather
Closings and Delays
East Longmeadow Police take custody of man accused of recording girl in dressing room
East Longmeadow Police arrest man accused of recording girl in dressing room
Route 2 closed, car crash with serious injuries in Greenfield
Vermont man charged following serious crash on Route 2 in Greenfield
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Police arrest suspect in deadly Springfield shooting

Latest News

1 person hospitalized after house fire on Pine Street in Holyoke
1 person hospitalized after house fire on Pine Street in Holyoke
Power outage
Thousands without power as Nor’easter hits western Massachusetts
Police are investigating reports of road rage in northern Kentucky.
Mass. Pike speed reduced to 40 MPH due to weather conditions
The impending inclement weather has forced some local cities and towns to enact parking bans.
THE LATEST: Parking Bans