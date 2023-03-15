2 missing hikers found in Mount Washington

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday around 3:30 A.M., Massachusetts State Police in Lee confirm the two missing hikers were found.

This comes after emergency crews were searching in Mount Washington Tuesday night after the hikers were reported lost.

According to Massachusetts State Police, they received the report just before 8 P.M.

State Police said that the lost hikers’ last known address was Alander Trail in Mount Washington.

Troopers responded, along with K9s, a special emergency response team trooper, and Egremont Fire and Police. The Environmental Police were also contacted.

