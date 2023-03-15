2 missing hikers found in Mount Washington

Massachusetts State Police
Massachusetts State Police(Western Mass News)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday around 3:30 A.M., Massachusetts State Police in Lee confirm the two missing hikers were found.

This comes after emergency crews were searching in Mount Washington Tuesday night after the hikers were reported lost.

According to Massachusetts State Police, they received the report just before 8 P.M.

State Police said that the lost hikers’ last known address was Alander Trail in Mount Washington.

Troopers responded, along with K9s, a special emergency response team trooper, and Egremont Fire and Police. The Environmental Police were also contacted.

Stay tuned to Western Mass News on air and online as we continue to bring you the latest updates as soon as they enter our newsroom.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gusty breezes continue on the back edge of our departing nor'easter
Massive nor’easter snow coming to an end, but gusty breezes linger
Western Mass News First Alert Weather
Closings and Delays
A local resident doctor has been accused of possessing images and videos of child pornography.
Local resident doctor accused of possessing child pornography
One person is in custody after a deadly stabbing in Easthampton.
Suspect arrested in connection with Easthampton homicide
The Nor’easter storm made things a little difficult for firefighters Tuesday morning in Holyoke...
1 person hospitalized after house fire on Pine Street in Holyoke

Latest News

5 displaced in overnight fire
Overnight fire in Springfield leaves 5 displaced
Gusty breezes continue on the back edge of our departing nor'easter
Janna's Wednesday Forecast
As of Tuesday night, about 50,000 houses here in Massachusetts were in the dark as local DPWs...
Eversource crews working to restore power amidst fears of second wave of outages
The heavy snow that fell across western Massachusetts raises some safety concerns for many in...
Residents urged to clear hydrants, home exhaust vents following Nor’easter