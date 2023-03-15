Chicopee Officer hospitalized following Battle of the Badges hockey game

Ofc. Mark Wilkes is undergoing treatment in the ICU
By Libby James
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Sunday, Chicopee Police and Fire Departments played their annual Battle of the Badges Hockey game.

After the game, Officer Mark Wilkes returned home and was not feeling well, he called 911 and requested an ambulance.

Chicopee Fire transported Officer Wilkes to the hospital.

While on the way Officer Wilkes suffered a serious medical event and CPR was started immediately.

These life saving measures continued the entire ride to the hospital.

Officer Wilkes is currently in the ICU undergoing treatment.

The Chicopee Police Department is asking for everyone to keep Officer Wilkes and his family in their thoughts and prayers as he continues to fight.

