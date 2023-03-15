Easthampton woman accused of murdering her boyfriend

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A 23-year-old woman has been charged with murder and, on Wednesday morning, she faced a judge.

Western Mass News cameras were the only ones rolling as 23-year-old Jean Marie Echevarria entered the courtroom in handcuffs.

“It is alleged that on March 14, 2023, Ms. Echevarria did assault and beat Brennan Bleau,” said Northwestern Assistant District Attorney Matt Russo in court.

Echevarria is charged with murder in connection to the death of 23-year-old Brennan Bleau. She was arraigned on Wednesday and the case marked the first murder in Easthampton since 2012.

Court documents obtained by Western Mass News detail how police responded to 2 Culdaff Street in Easthampton Tuesday morning. When they arrived, they found blood outside of an apartment in the snow, on the landing, and on the door leading to an apartment. Inside the doors, they found Bleau laying on the kitchen floor, who appeared to have been stabbed multiple times.

“He was rushed to Baystate Hospital where he was pronounced dead a couple hours later, Russo added.

The documents also said Bleau was stabbed five times and “...Echevarria stated that she had been in a physical altercation with Bleau during which she armed herself with a kitchen knife and swung it at Bleau after he pinned her against the kitchen counter.”

Officers said “Echevarria was observed to have some arm abrasions to her legs, but otherwise did not sustain any wounds or injuries” and that “Echevarria at no time claimed that Bleau was armed with any sort of weapon during their altercation.”

Investigators told us she was Bleau’s girlfriend and lived with him inside the apartment where the crime took place.

“It’s our understanding that they were in a substantial dating relationship,” Russo explained.

A not guilty plea was entered. Echevarria is being held without the right to bail until her pretrial hearing scheduled for April 12.

