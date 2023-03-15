Emergency crews searching Mt. Washington for 2 missing hikers

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews are searching Mount Washington Tuesday night after two hikers were reported lost.

According to Massachusetts State Police, they received the report just before 8 p.m.

State Police said that the lost hikers’ last known address was Alander Trail in Mount Washington.

Troopers are responding, along with K9s, a special emergency response team trooper, and Egremont Fire and Police. The Environmental Police have also been contacted.

Due to the Nor’easter conditions, the airwing is unable to respond.

The search remains active at this time.

Stay tuned to Western Mass News on air and online as we continue to bring you the latest updates as soon as they enter our newsroom.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.