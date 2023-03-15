Holyoke crews respond to an outside electrical fire on Suffolk St.

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday morning, crews responded to an outside electrical fire at a 5-story office building on 57 Suffolk Street.

Holyoke Fire Officials confirm there were no injuries and the power in the building has been cut.

Crews are checking the offices and they are asking residents to avoid the area.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.