Massive nor’easter snow coming to an end, but gusty breezes linger

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Some minor additional accumulations have been seen tonight across western Mass, but the valley will see snow gradually come to an end tonight. The hill towns likely continue to see snow overnight, especially northern and western Berkshire County. Additional snow of 2-4″ expected through sunrise Wednesday.

Overall, this was a blockbuster snowstorm across New England with the highest amounts seen in the Berkshires and Worcester hills. Areas around NW Franklin County have reported 3 feet of snow from this storm with many in the western hills ranging from 12-36″ in total. Farther east into the Pioneer Valley, many west of I91 and into eastern Franklin County picked up around or over a foot and farther south, amounts ranged from 2-3 inches to 8-10 depending on elevation.

Breezy with a northwesterly wind at 10-20mph overnight and occasional gusts to 20-40mph. Temperatures hover close to freezing for most.

Wednesday will be a mostly dry weather day with a chance for snow showers in the Berkshires and maybe some flurries in the valley. Lots of clouds, blustery and chilly with NW wind gusts to 30-40mph and highs in the 30s to around 40.

High pressure builds across the Southeast Thursday, which will help bring temperatures into the middle and upper 40s for southern New England with scattered clouds. Breezes will be lighter from the west. Clouds build for Friday ahead of a warm and cold front. Shower chances increase Friday afternoon, but we aren’t expecting a washout. Mild with showers wrapping up Saturday morning. We stay mild Saturday, but northwesterly breezes increase and usher in colder air for Sunday.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.