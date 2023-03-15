MGM Springfield generates over $23 million in revenue in February

MGM Springfield
MGM Springfield(Western Mass News)
By Addie Patterson and Ryan Trowbridge
Mar. 15, 2023
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Gaming Commission reported Wednesday that, for the month of February, the state’s three casinos generated approximately $98 million in gross gaming revenue.

Locally, MGM Springfield generated over $23.5 million in gaming revenue last month.

February also marked the first full month of sports wagering at each casino. Approximately $2.1 million in taxable sports wagering revenue was generated for the entire month of February.

To date, the Commonwealth has collected approximately $311,395 in total taxes and assessments from sports betting.

