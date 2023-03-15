Northampton Police arrest 2 men for illegal drugs, firearm

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Tuesday during the snow storm, two men were arrested after Northampton Police found several different types of illegal drugs as well as an unlicensed gun with ammunition in their car.

The Northampton Police Department was contacted by the DPW to check the car.

Upon arrival, Officers observed two males in a running vehicle, who appeared to be sleeping. After several attempts to wake them, they finally woke. Both males appeared confused and disoriented.

While talking with the operator Officers observed narcotics in plain view.

After a search of the car yielded

The male operator from Staten Island New York is charged with the following:

1 )Trafficking Cocaine

2)Possession of Class A (Heroin)

3)Possession of Class B (Crack cocaine)

4)Possession of Class B (Methadone)

5)Possession of Class B (oxycodone)

6)Possession of Class B (Methamphetamines)

7)Possession of Class E (Gabapentin)

8)Carry a loaded firearm without a license

9)Possess firearm in Felony

10)OUI-Drugs 2nd Off

11)Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

The male passenger is from Leverett, MA and is charged with the following:

1)Trafficking Cocaine

2)Possession of Class A (Heroin)

3)Possession of Class B (Crack cocaine)

4)Possession of Class B (Methadone)

5)Possession of Class B (oxycodone)

6)Possession of Class B (Methamphetamines)

7)Possession of Class E (Gabapentin)

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.