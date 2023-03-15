Overnight fire in Springfield leaves 5 displaced

5 displaced in overnight fire
5 displaced in overnight fire(facebook)
By Libby James
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday, five people were displaced after an overnight fire on Sumner Ave. in Springfield.

Springfield crews responded to the scene and confirm no reported injuries.

The 5 people are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause is under investigation by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad.

