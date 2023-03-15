Overnight fire in Springfield leaves 5 displaced

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday, five people were displaced after an overnight fire on Sumner Ave. in Springfield.

Springfield crews responded to the scene and confirm no reported injuries.

The 5 people are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause is under investigation by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.