Suspect arrested, ghost gun seized on Beacon Circle in Springfield

A man has been arrested after Springfield Police seized a large capacity ghost gun during a traffic stop on the 100 block of Beacon Circle Tuesday night.
By Ryan Trowbridge and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A man has been arrested after Springfield Police seized a large capacity ghost gun during a traffic stop on the 100 block of Beacon Circle Tuesday night.

Police said that 18-year-old Bryan Rodriguez was the suspect of a weeks-long illegal firearms investigation. Officers were alerted that he was in possession of a weapon and conducted the stop on a vehicle in which he was a passenger around 6 p.m.

Detectives seized the ghost gun, along with a green laser attachment and several rounds of ammunition.

Rodriguez was arrested on gun-related charges.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dan's Wednesday Morning Forecast
Nor’easter slowly loosens grip; wind & clouds linger today
Western Mass News First Alert Weather
Closings and Delays
A local resident doctor has been accused of possessing images and videos of child pornography.
Local resident doctor accused of possessing child pornography
One person is in custody after a deadly stabbing in Easthampton.
Suspect arrested in connection with Easthampton homicide
The Nor’easter storm made things a little difficult for firefighters Tuesday morning in Holyoke...
1 person hospitalized after house fire on Pine Street in Holyoke

Latest News

Officials to end state’s COVID-19 public health emergency
Officials to end state’s COVID-19 public health emergency
Ofc. Mark Wilkes is undergoing treatment in the ICU
Chicopee Officer hospitalized following Battle of the Badges hockey game
Suspect arrested, ghost gun seized on Beacon Circle in Springfield
Suspect arrested, ghost gun seized on Beacon Circle in Springfield
Holyoke firefighters respond to outside electrical fire on Suffolk Street
Holyoke firefighters respond to outside electrical fire on Suffolk Street