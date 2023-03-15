Suspect arrested, ghost gun seized on Beacon Circle in Springfield
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A man has been arrested after Springfield Police seized a large capacity ghost gun during a traffic stop on the 100 block of Beacon Circle Tuesday night.
Police said that 18-year-old Bryan Rodriguez was the suspect of a weeks-long illegal firearms investigation. Officers were alerted that he was in possession of a weapon and conducted the stop on a vehicle in which he was a passenger around 6 p.m.
Detectives seized the ghost gun, along with a green laser attachment and several rounds of ammunition.
Rodriguez was arrested on gun-related charges.
