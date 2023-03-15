Tom Cosenzi Driving for the Cure Golf Tournament raises over $156,000 for Dana-Farber

(WGGB/WSHM) - The Tom Cosenzi Driving for the Cure charity golf tournament raised $156,600 this year.

Golfers took part in the tournament at Twin Hills Country Club in Longmeadow on September 28.

The most recent fundraising efforts set a new record for the event and funds were donated to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

