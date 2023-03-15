Tom Cosenzi Driving for the Cure Golf Tournament raises over $156,000 for Dana-Farber
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - The Tom Cosenzi Driving for the Cure charity golf tournament raised $156,600 this year.
Golfers took part in the tournament at Twin Hills Country Club in Longmeadow on September 28.
The most recent fundraising efforts set a new record for the event and funds were donated to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
