Tom Cosenzi Driving for the Cure Golf Tournament raises over $156,000 for Dana-Farber

The Tom Cosenzi Driving for the Cure charity golf tournament raised $156,600 this year.
The Tom Cosenzi Driving for the Cure charity golf tournament raised $156,600 this year.
By Tessa Kielbasa and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - The Tom Cosenzi Driving for the Cure charity golf tournament raised $156,600 this year.

Golfers took part in the tournament at Twin Hills Country Club in Longmeadow on September 28.

The most recent fundraising efforts set a new record for the event and funds were donated to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

