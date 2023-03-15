Town by Town: Colleens and legislators visit local hospital, Chase Bank opening, game night

By Addie Patterson, Abigail Murillo Villacorta, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario and Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT
(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Holyoke, Springfield and Chicopee.

The Holyoke Medical Center welcomed the 2023 Grand Colleens and their courts, as well as many local legislators.

During which, each of the women was introduced and presented with a floral bouquet.

After the ceremony, the colleens and their courts visited staff and patients inside the hospital.

The traditional ceremony took place in the main lobby of the hospital.

The grand opening of J.P Morgan Chase Bank in Downtown Springfield was held on Wednesday.

Mayor Sarno was in attendance for the big opening.

This is the bank’s first Springfield branch location.

A fun, game night for military and veteran families was held in Chicopee.

Guests will be able to enjoy a variety of games like cribbage, corn hole, chess, and much more.

That free event will go until 9 p.m. at the Castle of Knights on Memorial Drive.

The event took place at the bank’s new location inside the Harrison Place building on Main Street.

