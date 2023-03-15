Victim of deadly shooting on Cadwell Drive in Springfield identified

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly shooting in Springfield.

Springfield Police were called to the area of 0-100 Cadwell Drive around 7 p.m. Friday for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found an adult male gunshot victim, who was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later died.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said Wednesday that the victim has been identified as 25-year-old Jahvante Perez of West Springfield.

A suspect in the case, 25-year-old Jordan Cabrera of Chicopee, was arrested at the scene. Leydon noted that Cabrera was arraigned Monday and is being held without the right to bail.

Cabrera is scheduled to appear in court again on April 12.

The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department’s homicide unit, in conjunction with the D.A.’s murder unit.

