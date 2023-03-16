6 Bricks marijuana dispensary named ‘Best Massachusetts Recreational Dispensary’

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A marijuana dispensary in Springfield was recognized on Thursday.

6 Bricks cannabis dispensary won both “Best Massachusetts Recreational Dispensary” and “Young Entrepreneur of the Year” awards at the New England Cannabis Convention.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno visited the shop to congratulate owner Payton Shubrick on the recognition. Shubrick said she is honored and humbled by the experience.

“To be from the city of Springfield and have the unique opportunity, to start a company in my hometown, employ people from my hometown, it all means a lot to me as I think about the support I received thus far and all the goals that we have and the dreams we hope to accomplish, so it’s really an exciting time for us all,” Shubrick explained.

The recreational dispensary on Main Street opened six months ago. Shubrick said she hopes this helps set the stage for other family-owned and minority owned and operated dispensaries to persevere and succeed.

