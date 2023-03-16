Ashfield crews respond to smoke spreading to the walls of home on Emmet Road

By Abigail Murillo Villacorta and Jessica Michalski
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHFIELD MA. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to reports of a smoke starting to spread towards the walls of a multi-family home on Emmet Road in Ashfield.

According to Fire Chief Kyle Walker, crews received the call at 10:44 a.m.

Fire crews received help from the Highway Department in order to clear the road for the Ashfield engines to arrive.

Officials confirmed the family was keeping warm from the power outages of the storm, but the fire began to spread and into the wall space behind it and caused significant damage.

The Ashfield Fire Department had to break into the walls and were able to stop the spread.

No reported injuries.

