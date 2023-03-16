East Longmeadow High School officials discuss leaking roof issues

East Longmeadow school officials invite the public to discuss options on how to respond to the school’s longtime roof and ceiling damage.
By Maria Wilson, Photojournalist: Josh Daley and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - East Longmeadow school officials invite the public to discuss options on how to respond to the school’s longtime roof and ceiling damage.

Western Mass News crews are outside of East Longmeadow High school where school officials, parents and members of the public are inside discussing possible solutions for a problem that’s been going on for years.

When our camera crew first went inside east Longmeadow high school back in 2019 to see for ourselves the damage caused by a leaky roof.

Now, we are once again getting a look inside the school.

The sight throughout the halls was of large buckets collecting water from the leaking ceiling as well as a number of missing ceiling tiles.

School officials are meeting with the public to discuss the findings from their feasibility study. Which was conducted to determine the next steps moving forward as far as repairs in the school.

Moments before the meeting we spoke with one parent who says it’s time to rebuild

“I’ve seen some of the high school, I’ve been in the gym several times,” said Phillips. “But I wanted to see how the school has deteriorated.

The school needs to be replaced sooner rather than later. I’m hearing a 5-year estimate.”

She expressed her frustration with how long this problem has been going on and is eager to see a change.

Many of the parents we spoke with before the meeting told us they wanted to come to see the damage for themselves.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jean Marie Echevarria appeared in court on March 15, 2023 for her arraignment.
Easthampton woman accused of murdering her boyfriend
Two hikers are safe after becoming stranded in heavy snow in the Mount Washington State Forest...
2 missing hikers found in Mount Washington State Forest
Friends, family trying to honor I-391 crash victim by repairing his favorite car
Friends, family trying to honor I-391 crash victim by repairing his favorite car
Western Mass News First Alert Weather
Closings and Delays
After Chicopee Police and Fire Departments played their annual "Battle of the Badges" Hockey...
Chicopee Officer hospitalized following Battle of the Badges hockey game

Latest News

An effort to help people in Agawam lower their energy bills. A proposal before the city council...
Electricity bills rise, city council proposal offers to help Agawam residents
The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank have affected the banking industry. Now...
Getting Answers: Local banks impacted by Silicon Valley, Signature Bank collapse
Town by Town: ‘Read to Me’ Day, Munich Haus St. Patrick’s dinner, UMassFive drive
Town by Town: ‘Read to Me’ Day, Munich Haus St. Patrick’s dinner, UMassFive drive
Sports betting
Getting Answers: mobile sports betting in Massachusetts