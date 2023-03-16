East Longmeadow High School officials discuss leaking roof issues

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - East Longmeadow school officials invite the public to discuss options on how to respond to the school’s longtime roof and ceiling damage.

Western Mass News crews are outside of East Longmeadow High school where school officials, parents and members of the public are inside discussing possible solutions for a problem that’s been going on for years.

When our camera crew first went inside east Longmeadow high school back in 2019 to see for ourselves the damage caused by a leaky roof.

Now, we are once again getting a look inside the school.

The sight throughout the halls was of large buckets collecting water from the leaking ceiling as well as a number of missing ceiling tiles.

School officials are meeting with the public to discuss the findings from their feasibility study. Which was conducted to determine the next steps moving forward as far as repairs in the school.

Moments before the meeting we spoke with one parent who says it’s time to rebuild

“I’ve seen some of the high school, I’ve been in the gym several times,” said Phillips. “But I wanted to see how the school has deteriorated.

The school needs to be replaced sooner rather than later. I’m hearing a 5-year estimate.”

She expressed her frustration with how long this problem has been going on and is eager to see a change.

Many of the parents we spoke with before the meeting told us they wanted to come to see the damage for themselves.

