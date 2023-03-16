Indian Motorcycle shop reopens at MGM Springfield

Indian Motorcycle 1901 reopened Thursday at The Plaza at MGM Springfield.
By Robin Stockler and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Indian Motorcycle 1901 reopened Thursday at The Plaza at MGM Springfield.

The store features a variety of merchandise from the iconic Springfield-born pioneers of the American motorcycle industry. It’s the first retail shop to open on the property in over three years and for the first time, the store will also sell Springfield Thunderbirds merchandise.

“We took an opportunity to partner with the Thunderbirds and, as those in the area know, this was once the Springfield Indians hockey team and so to be able to bring these two iconic brands together, I think is a great way to reimagine the space and it’s also an opportunity for those guests that are going to see a game with our amazing Thunderbirds to stop by, pick up a jersey on the way,” said MGM Springfield President and COO Chris Kelley.

Kelley said it’s an exciting time as the property comes back from a full closure during the pandemic to rebuilding the workforce and bringing new options for visitors to enjoy.

