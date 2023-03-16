Jean thieves steal $2,600 worth of pairs from Old Navy store, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Ohio are on the search for a pair of denim devotees who have been accused of stealing 45 pairs of jeans from an Old Navy store.

The Cleveland Police Department released surveillance images of the suspected thieves asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them.

WOIO reports the men walked into an Old Navy store in the Steelyard Commons on Feb. 26 and walked out with over $2,600 worth of jeans.

Cleveland jean thieves steal 45 pairs from Old Navy, police say (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

According to WOIO, dozens of jeans have been shoplifted from this specific Old Navy store before.

In January, a man was accused of stealing over 20 pairs, police said.

The surveillance photos were shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is encouraged to contact the Cleveland Police Department or call 216-623-5217.

