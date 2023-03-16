National Grid files proposal for electric rate cut

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - National Grid is proposing a rate cut for electric customers starting May 1. The proposal was filed Thursday with the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilites.

According to National Grid, this is based on a summer rate adjustment proposal for a six month period. If approved, the monthly bill for a typical customer would be reduced by about 39 pecent, or around $115, from $297.22 to $181.83.

The company shared in a statement, in part: “We understand that high energy costs have been challenging for customers...We are pleased that these new summer rates will help bring down the overall cost of electricity starting in May” and added that “While proposed summer rates will be lower than the current winter period, National Grid reminds customers that the price per kwH will be higher than the same period a year ago...A volatile energy market continues to contribute to a market price environment higher than we have experienced in recent years.”

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

