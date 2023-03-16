Police: Tractor-trailer strikes car, fled on I-91 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Mass. State Troopers responded to a car struck by a tractor trailer on I-91 North in Springfield.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the crash occurred at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, where a tractor-trailer sent the Sedan into a median that injured the operator and damaged the Honda on I-91 Northbound passing the MGM casino in Springfield.

Officials confirmed a 61-year-old Longmeadow woman has suffered a serious injury to her arm due to the impact of the crash. The trailer fled the scene with the damage its passenger side of the fuel tank causing fuel to spill along the highway, and into the Connecticut River waterway.

Due to the spill, two lanes were closed on Interstate 91 in Downtown Springfield that caused heavy traffic in the area. Several agencies were able to clean up the spill for over three hours and contaminated the large area.

State officials said witnesses described the tractor trailer being white or silver with a ruptured or damaged passenger side fuel tank.

The Springfield Barracks seeks the public’s help in finding anyone who may have any information and to contact the State Police-Springfield Barracks at 413-736-8390.

