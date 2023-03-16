Seasonable end to the week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A nice day across western Mass with some sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the 40s this afternoon.

Tonight, skies clear back out for a few hours with temperatures cooling back into the 20s with light to calm wind. Scattered clouds return after midnight, which will help keep overnight lows close to normal.

Lots of clouds will be around to end the week as low pressure moves into the Great Lakes and brings in a warm and cold front. Temperatures will climb into the 40s in the hill towns and lower to middle 50s in the valley later in the afternoon with light southerly breezes in place. A few showers are possible late in the afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through.

Dry weather looks to stick around this weekend, but we will have some blustery conditions, especially Sunday. Saturday looks decent with some good sunshine and a healthy breeze out of the west-northwest. Temperatures remain seasonable with highs in the 40s to around 50 in the lower valley, but colder air builds Saturday night. Cold and blustery Sunday as low pressure sits to our northeast and high pressure builds to our southwest. Wind gusts from the northwest may get to 30-40mph at times and with highs in the 30s expected, it will feel about 5-10 degrees colder!

Sunday’s chill won’t linger and by Monday, highs return to near 50 with mostly sunny skies and lighter breezes. We welcome in Spring with seasonably mild temperatures and dry weather that should last through Wednesday! Dry weather should carry into Thursday, but the end of the week is more uncertain at this point.

