Town by Town: ‘Read to Me’ Day, Munich Haus St. Patrick’s dinner, UMassFive drive

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Springfield, Chicopee, and UMassFive.

A local nursery school in Springfield had fun on Thursday morning when a special guest came in to read to the children.

Dr. Michael Krupa from MiraVista Behavioral Health Center stopped by Square One’s King Street location to celebrate International Read to Me Day.

Dr. Krupa read goodnight moon and the crayons’ book of colors.

International Read to Me Day is recognized every year on March 19th.

The Munich Haus is going all out for St. Patrick’s Day in Chicopee.

From now until this Sunday, March 19th, guests can enjoy a corned beef dinner with all the Irish fix-ins.

It’s served with the soup of the day and a salad.

The special meal deal is available for both lunch and dinner.

For the entire month of March, UMassFive College Federal Credit Unions are holding a personal care item drive to benefit several local pantries.

Drop off donations of shampoo and conditioner, shaving supplies, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, and other toiletries will be accepted.

They can be dropped off at either the Hadley, Northampton, or Springfield UMassFive locations.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.