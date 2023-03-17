Athol man facing assault and battery, kidnapping charges

MGN Online
MGN Online(Source: MGN)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An Athol man is facing several charges in connection with alleged domestic assault incidents.

Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, said that 36-year-old Christopher Mundell pleaded not guilty on Friday to seven counts of assault and battery on a family member, kidnapping, strangulation, attempt to commit rape, and indecent assault and battery on a person over 14.

“The charges stemmed from incidents that occurred in 2021 and 2022,” Loisel explained.

Mundell was arrested on Wednesday and was held on $50,000 cash bail pending his arraignment Friday in Orange District Court.
In court, bail was set at $1,000 with conditions that he wear a GPS monitor and have no contact with the victim, while prosecutors had argued that Mundell should be held without the right to bail.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for May 5.

