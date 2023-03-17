Bruce Springsteen concert at Mohegan Sun rescheduled to the fall

UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Bruce Springsteen and The E. Street Band’s concert at Mohegan Sun was postponed due to illness.

Mohegan Sun said on Friday that the March 12 show at the Mohegan Sun Arena was rescheduled to Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

“Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date,” the venue said.

Ticketholders were asked to hold onto their tickets for that reason.

Channel 3′s Eric Parker on Sunday sat down with a spokesperson from Live Nation to discuss it.

Jim Koplik, president of the Connecticut and upstate New York region of Live Nation, talks about big concerts coming to the state.

More information on the concert and other events can be found on Mohegan Sun’s website here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.