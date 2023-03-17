Bruce Springsteen concert at Mohegan Sun rescheduled to the fall

Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen(defense.gov)
By Olivia Kalentek and Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Bruce Springsteen and The E. Street Band’s concert at Mohegan Sun was postponed due to illness.

Mohegan Sun said on Friday that the March 12 show at the Mohegan Sun Arena was rescheduled to Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

“Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date,” the venue said.

Ticketholders were asked to hold onto their tickets for that reason.

Channel 3′s Eric Parker on Sunday sat down with a spokesperson from Live Nation to discuss it.

Jim Koplik, president of the Connecticut and upstate New York region of Live Nation, talks about big concerts coming to the state.

More information on the concert and other events can be found on Mohegan Sun’s website here.

Sights from the 2022 Holyoke St. Patrick's Parade
First responders preparing to maintain safe St. Patrick’s weekend in Holyoke
Crews respond to ammonia leak on Performace Blvd. in Springfield
In the Catholic faith, eating meat is generally not allowed on Fridays during Lent, but Bishop...
Springfield bishop offers Lenten dispensation for meat this St. Patrick’s Day
Crews respond to ammonia leak on Performace Blvd. in Springfield
