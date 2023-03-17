Crews respond to ammonia leak on Performace Blvd. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A hazmat incident at an industrial building took place in Springfield Thursday night.

Fire crews arrived to the scene on Performance Boulevard around 10 p.m.

It was determined to be an ammonia leak inside the building, which was located and secured.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, no one was hurt.

