Doctors, hospitals seeing increase in stomach bug cases

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Local doctors and hospitals are seeing an uptick in gastrointestinal virus cases, also known as the stomach bug, in the community.

Dr. John Kelley at Redwood Pediatrics in East Longmeadow told Western Mass News that he is seeing a high number of stomach bug cases at his office.

“It’s usually self-limiting. It makes you feel pretty lousy. The key treatment for that is supportive care: frequent sips of clear liquids, little sips. Most people can get through it by doing that,” Kelley said.

Kelley said that hydration with water or Pediatlyte is key, especially for kids, and to avoid any sugary drinks like Gatorade.

“You definitely lose your appetite with this and that’s normal. A lot of parents get very concerned that their child is not eating solids and that’s perfectly fine. Most kids don’t eat solids when they are sick,” Kelley explained.

Strep throat is another common virus Kelley is seeing.

“Strep is out there too. Those kids with headaches, sore throats, fevers, stomach aches, no cold symptoms. Strep doesn’t cause cold symptoms, so if you have a runny nose, cough, congestion, it’s probably not strep,” Kelley noted.

Over at Mercy Medical Center, Dr. Mark Kenton, chief of emergency medicine, told us they have patients coming in with similar illnesses.

“The biggest thing that we’re dealing with now has a bad gastrointestinal illness with vomiting and diarrhea, which seems to be going around more than, I think, COVID is right now,” Kenton said.

He shared some advice to keep yourself healthy as the highly contagious stomach bug virus spreads through the community.

“Don’t go to work if you don’t have to go to work, wash your hands, try to make sure you clean, sanitize your house,” Kenton added.

