Firefighters file lawsuit over health concerns from safety gear

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters across the country are calling for change with a lawsuit filed in Massachusetts, highlighting the dangers they’re exposed to by wearing their fire gear.

Diane Cotter’s husband worked for the Worcester Fire Department for 27 years before retiring after he was diagnosed with cancer in 2014.

“[It] changed everything about our lives,” Cotter said.

Since then, Cotter has advocated for her husband and others like him, including her own son who is also a firefighter, and is searching for any cancerous risks in their work. He told Western Mass News that her years of research led her to the conclusion that PFAS, also known as forever chemicals, exist in high levels in firefighter protective gear.

“It’s shameful, absolutely shameful that America’s bravest have to go to this length to protect themselves,” Cotter added.

Now, the International Association of Firefighters is showing their support as well. The union that represents thousands of firefighters filed a lawsuit Thursday against the National Fire Protection Association in Norfolk County Superior Court in Dedham. The lawsuit details that a provision in NFPA 1971 requires certain components of firefighter gear to pass ultraviolet light degradation test, which requires the gear to be exposed to UV light for 40 hours without degradation. They said the only substance that can pass the test for that long is PFAS.

Northampton Assistant Fire Chief Andrew Pelis shared his reaction with Western Mass News after reading the lawsuit.

“It’s alarming. We try and do everything we can to limit the amount of exposure to carcinogens,” Pelis said.

The lawsuit seeks damages and other relief. Pelis said he just hopes the lawsuit leads to answers.

“I would think all firefighters would support it if we found that the PFAS in the gear is going to be causing cancer to our members,” Pelis added.

We did reach out to the NFPA and they responded with a statement that read:

“NFPA shares the concern of the entire fire service community around the health and safety of first responders. We have not yet been served with this complaint so we can’t comment on it.”

The NFPA also told us the specific issue of the first responder PPE is before a technical committee through their open standards development process.

