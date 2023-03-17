Town by Town: Irish flag raising, local school wears St. Patrick’s attire, Cassin Academy performs

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Springfield, Holyoke, and West Springfield.

In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, a special ceremony was held today in Springfield.

Mayor Domenic Sarno, the Springfield St. Patrick’s Day parade committee and state officials helped celebrate Irish heritage with a St. Patrick’s Day mass at Sacred Heart church this morning at 9:00 am.

After, the raising of the Irish flag took place outside city hall.

Following the flag raising, Mayor Sarno visited the Hungry Hill Senior Center for their annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

Students at Mater Dolorosa School dressed down in their favorite green attire in Holyoke.

In case that wasn’t enough, students, staff, and families will also be marching in Sunday’s parade.

The Cassin Academy of Irish Dance performed this afternoon in West Springfield.

Guests enjoyed delicious food and drinks while watching the performance.

The dancing will kick off at 5 p.m.

That event took place inside the Trinity Pub at the Irish Cultural Center.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.