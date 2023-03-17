Town by Town: Irish flag raising, local school wears St. Patrick’s attire, Cassin Academy performs

Town by town is taking you to Springfield, Holyoke, and West Springfield.
By Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Springfield, Holyoke, and West Springfield.

In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, a special ceremony was held today in Springfield.

Mayor Domenic Sarno, the Springfield St. Patrick’s Day parade committee and state officials helped celebrate Irish heritage with a St. Patrick’s Day mass at Sacred Heart church this morning at 9:00 am.

After, the raising of the Irish flag took place outside city hall.

Following the flag raising, Mayor Sarno visited the Hungry Hill Senior Center for their annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

Students at Mater Dolorosa School dressed down in their favorite green attire in Holyoke.

In case that wasn’t enough, students, staff, and families will also be marching in Sunday’s parade.

The Cassin Academy of Irish Dance performed this afternoon in West Springfield.

Guests enjoyed delicious food and drinks while watching the performance.

The dancing will kick off at 5 p.m.

That event took place inside the Trinity Pub at the Irish Cultural Center.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 Bricks cannabis dispensary won both “Best Massachusetts Recreational Dispensary” and “Young...
6 Bricks marijuana dispensary named ‘Best Massachusetts Recreational Dispensary’
Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ star, dies at 60
Jean Marie Echevarria appeared in court on March 15, 2023 for her arraignment.
Easthampton woman accused of murdering her boyfriend
Ryan Clark, 34, pleaded guilty on March 1 to felony charges of second-degree rape, molestation...
Man to be chemically castrated after pleading guilty to raping a juvenile
Mass. State Police are looking for your help in locating a tractor-trailer that hit this car...
Police: Tractor-trailer strikes car, fled on I-91 in Springfield

Latest News

Excitement is building in Holyoke as we approach the 46th Annual St. Patrick’s Road Race on...
Participants prepare for St. Patrick’s Road Race in Holyoke this weekend
A new system is now in place to make it easier to find a parking spot in the downtown area in...
City council comes up with new parking system in Northampton
Firefighters across the country are calling for change with a lawsuit filed in Massachusetts,...
Firefighters file lawsuit over health concerns from safety gear
HNN File Image
Massachusetts governor seeks to extend free school meals