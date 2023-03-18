Blend of Sun and Clouds Today, Colder and Windy for Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A milder night overnight, with lows only dipping down into the upper 30′s to lower 40′s, we saw some continued melting overnight of the snowpack, following highs in the 50′s on Friday. Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle to upper 40′s, closer to seasonable. A healthy breeze on Saturday coming in out of the West-Northwest. As we head into the evening hours, clouds start to work in as a cold front begins to move through. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle and upper 20′s, and as that cold front passes through, a brief flurry or snow shower is possible before the sun comes up on Sunday.

Sunday will start off mostly sunny, then turn mostly cloudy but dry, and much cooler, with highs only reaching the middle 30′s. The big story for Sunday is the winds. We will have strong winds coming in out of the northwest, ramping up in the late morning, and gusting to about 30 to 40mph throughout the day. factor in those cooler temperatures and the gusty winds, there will be quite a wind chill to deal with, temperatures only feeling like they are in the lower to middle 20′s in the valley, and even single digits and teens across the hills. Breezes will maintain through Monday, easing slightly overnight Sunday into Monday, but still healthy, coming in this time out of the southwest gusting up to about 20 to 25mph by the afternoon.

A quiet weather week ahead, with lots of sunshine to ring in the first day of spring on Monday, seasonable highs in the upper 40′s to near 50. Tuesday and Wednesday turn mild and sunny with highs in the lower to middle 50′s. The next chance for rain looks to arrive around Thursday into Friday of next week. No wintry weather in the extended forecast.

