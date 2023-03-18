D.A Anthony Gulluni hosts St. Patrick’s gathering in Springfield

District Attorney Anthony Gulluni’s annual St. Patrick’s Day gathering was held at the John Boyle O’Reilly club.
By Addie Patterson, Abigail Murillo Villacorta and Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday, District Attorney Anthony Gulluni’s annual St. Patrick’s Day gathering was held at the John Boyle O’Reilly club.

Gulluni said he always looks forward to hosting the party each year.

“Brings together tons of people lots of friends lots of family to enjoy the holiday kind of kick off the weekend,” said Gulluni.

Gullini will also be marching in the Holyoke St. Patrick’s parade.

The event had live Irish music and the traditional Irish dance performances.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 Bricks cannabis dispensary won both “Best Massachusetts Recreational Dispensary” and “Young...
6 Bricks marijuana dispensary named ‘Best Massachusetts Recreational Dispensary’
Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ star, dies at 60
Jean Marie Echevarria appeared in court on March 15, 2023 for her arraignment.
Easthampton woman accused of murdering her boyfriend
Ryan Clark, 34, pleaded guilty on March 1 to felony charges of second-degree rape, molestation...
Man to be chemically castrated after pleading guilty to raping a juvenile
Mass. State Police are looking for your help in locating a tractor-trailer that hit this car...
Police: Tractor-trailer strikes car, fled on I-91 in Springfield

Latest News

Springfield welcomed the Mummers Aqua String Band. The group is making stops at several bars...
Mummers Aqua String Band performs ahead of St. Patrick’s festivities at MGM Springfield
Excitement is building in Holyoke as we approach the 46th Annual St. Patrick’s Road Race on...
Participants prepare for St. Patrick’s Road Race in Holyoke this weekend
A new system is now in place to make it easier to find a parking spot in the downtown area in...
City council comes up with new parking system in Northampton
Town by town is taking you to Springfield, Holyoke, and West Springfield.
Town by Town: Irish flag raising, local school wears St. Patrick’s attire, Cassin Academy performs