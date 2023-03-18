D.A Anthony Gulluni hosts St. Patrick’s gathering in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday, District Attorney Anthony Gulluni’s annual St. Patrick’s Day gathering was held at the John Boyle O’Reilly club.

Gulluni said he always looks forward to hosting the party each year.

“Brings together tons of people lots of friends lots of family to enjoy the holiday kind of kick off the weekend,” said Gulluni.

Gullini will also be marching in the Holyoke St. Patrick’s parade.

The event had live Irish music and the traditional Irish dance performances.

