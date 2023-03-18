Mummers Aqua String Band performs ahead of St. Patrick’s festivities at MGM Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - St. Patrick’s celebrations are underway throughout the region.

Springfield welcomed the Mummers Aqua String Band. The group is making stops at several bars and pubs including MGM Springfield.

On Friday night, there was a lively performance inside MGM. Western Mass News spoke with many people that said they couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day than by watching this traditional performance.

Excited guests watched and danced along as the group performed Irish tunes.

The Philadelphia-based band’s performance was part of the annual mummer’s pub crawl in Springfield.

Gus Kim, MGM’s vice president, told us what it meant to have the band perform on St. Patrick’s Day.

“We are especially happy to have the mummers come through on St. Patrick’s Day celebrating,” said Kim. “They’ve been absent since 2019 so we are really happy they made MGM Springfield a stop on their way through the cities.”

During Friday night’s pub crawl, the band also made stops at several other locations, including:

MassMutual Center / Thunderbirds game

Student Prince / The Fort

Unos

Theodore’s

Irish Ale House

Return to Hilton

For over 90 years, the aqua string band has entertained countless people and has shared its unique mummers tradition and sound across the globe. Whether it be concerts, parades, parties, weddings, or corporate functions, aqua brings a taste of Philadelphia and the famous mummers parade to any event,...

Kim explained that this is the band’s first visit to Springfield since the pandemic, something he said added another layer of excitement to their performance.

“I am sure that the mummers coming through is going to have a tremendous impact on the property,” said Kim.

The group was also joined by about 250 pub crawlers who traveled to the different pubs alongside the band.

