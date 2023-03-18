Participants prepare for St. Patrick’s Road Race in Holyoke this weekend

The 46th annual St. Patrick’s Road Race is on Saturday, many of those competing headed over to the starting area in preparation for the race.
By Maria Wilson, Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Excitement is building in Holyoke as we approach the 46th Annual St. Patrick’s Road Race on Saturday.  Many of those competing headed over to the starting area in preparation for the race.

The countdown to St. Patrick’s weekend here in Holyoke is on! We’re here at the St. Patrick’s Race headquarters where runners have already started picking up their bibs!

The race will start on Maple Street, going on to Westfield Road, Homestead Avenue, and eventually ending on Beech Street.

There is a free shuttle service that will run from Holyoke Community College to the starting area.

Western Mass News caught up with some runners ahead of tomorrow’s race, including Allison Durosher who was picking up her race number.

She told us she started running during the pandemic and is excited to run this 10K race for a second time.

“It’s so exciting, coming down here seeing all the runners, seeing all the people, celebrating the Irish heritage, it’s so much fun!” said Durosher.

Durosher and other participants will lace up their running shoes tomorrow afternoon for the 10K race at 1 p.m. or the two mile walk at 1:30 p.m.

Runners and walkers can swing by here at 145 Maple Street until 8 p.m. on Friday to pick up their bibs or on Saturday morning starting at 9 p.m.

