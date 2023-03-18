Silver Alert issued for 14-year-old Suffield, CT girl

Silver Alert issued for 14-year-old Olivia Freeman of Suffield, CT 031823
Silver Alert issued for 14-year-old Olivia Freeman of Suffield, CT 031823(Suffield Police Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUFFIELD, Connect. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police just over the state line in Suffield, Connecticut, are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

According to Suffield Police, a Silver Alert was issued for 14-year-old Olivia Freeman of Bloomfield this Saturday morning.

Police said that she was visiting family in Suffield at the time she went missing.

Freeman was last seen wearing a pink winter jacket, NBA Warriors shirt, black sports pants, and clog-style shoes. She is desbribed as 5′6″ and 120 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Freeman also goes by “Liv” and reportedly has a history of going places without telling her family members.

If you have seen Freeman or have information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Suffield Police Department at 860-668-3870.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ star, dies at 60
6 Bricks cannabis dispensary won both “Best Massachusetts Recreational Dispensary” and “Young...
6 Bricks marijuana dispensary named ‘Best Massachusetts Recreational Dispensary’
Doctors, hospitals seeing increase in stomach bug cases
Doctors, hospitals seeing increase in stomach bug cases
Crews respond to ammonia leak on Performace Blvd. in Springfield
Crews respond to ammonia leak on Performace Blvd. in Springfield
An Air Force veteran won $1M off a lottery ticket purchased at Publix.
Air Force veteran wins $1M on lottery scratch off

Latest News

District Attorney Anthony Gulluni’s annual St. Patrick’s Day gathering was held at the John...
D.A Anthony Gulluni hosts St. Patrick’s gathering in Springfield
Springfield welcomed the Mummers Aqua String Band. The group is making stops at several bars...
Mummers Aqua String Band performs ahead of St. Patrick’s festivities at MGM Springfield
Excitement is building in Holyoke as we approach the 46th Annual St. Patrick’s Road Race on...
Participants prepare for St. Patrick’s Road Race in Holyoke this weekend
A new system is now in place to make it easier to find a parking spot in the downtown area in...
City council comes up with new parking system in Northampton