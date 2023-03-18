Silver Alert issued for 14-year-old Suffield, CT girl

SUFFIELD, Connect. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police just over the state line in Suffield, Connecticut, are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

According to Suffield Police, a Silver Alert was issued for 14-year-old Olivia Freeman of Bloomfield this Saturday morning.

Police said that she was visiting family in Suffield at the time she went missing.

Freeman was last seen wearing a pink winter jacket, NBA Warriors shirt, black sports pants, and clog-style shoes. She is desbribed as 5′6″ and 120 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Freeman also goes by “Liv” and reportedly has a history of going places without telling her family members.

If you have seen Freeman or have information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Suffield Police Department at 860-668-3870.

