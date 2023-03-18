St. Patrick’s festivities boosts sales for local businesses in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s a big weekend in Holyoke, the 46th annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s 10k Road Race wrapped up on Saturday with festivities still continuing on Sunday.

Western Mass News stopped by High Street where a lot of holiday weekend festivities take place.

Which is a great opportunity for local businesses to receive a boost.

We spoke with the general manager of the Unicorn Inn Damian Rivera.

“It’s astronomically awesome for the finances, whoever doesn’t know we’re here to find you during this weekend,” said Rivera.

Rivera also shared that this holiday weekend is the first where they added tables and chairs outside and are serving food after they recently added a kitchen.

The St. Patrick’s parade will take place on Sunday beginning around 11 a.m.

