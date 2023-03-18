Woman dies after attack by neighbor’s dogs she went to feed

The victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs...
The victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs present attacked.(blhphotography / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania woman died after she was attacked by a neighbor’s dogs she had gone over to feed while their owner was away, authorities said.

State police said 38-year-old Kristin Potter died after she was attacked Thursday evening by the two Great Danes in Centre Township southwest of New Bloomfield.

Perry County Coroner Robert Ressler said the victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs present attacked. Ressler said emergency responders and police officers were unable to reach the victim until animal control personnel arrived and tranquilized the dogs.

The two animals were later taken to a veterinarian and euthanized. Officials said a third dog was present but didn’t take part in the attack. State police say the case is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ star, dies at 60
6 Bricks cannabis dispensary won both “Best Massachusetts Recreational Dispensary” and “Young...
6 Bricks marijuana dispensary named ‘Best Massachusetts Recreational Dispensary’
Doctors, hospitals seeing increase in stomach bug cases
Doctors, hospitals seeing increase in stomach bug cases
Crews respond to ammonia leak on Performace Blvd. in Springfield
Crews respond to ammonia leak on Performace Blvd. in Springfield
An Air Force veteran won $1M off a lottery ticket purchased at Publix.
Air Force veteran wins $1M on lottery scratch off

Latest News

A strong earthquake shook Ecuador on Saturday, but there was no immediate word on damage or...
Strong earthquake shakes coast of Ecuador, damage unclear
Police are still looking for the driver who shot at this car overnight Friday, killing a...
5-year-old dies, 2 children hospitalized after Arizona shooting
A sick puppy at an animal rescue in Kentucky seems to like chicken fingers.
Sick puppy will only eat chicken fingers, rescuers say
A World War II veteran celebrated her 102nd birthday on St. Patrick's Day.
‘She is always happy’: World War II veteran celebrates 102nd birthday on St. Patrick’s Day
FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic looks up during the quarterfinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis...
Unvaccinated Djokovic can’t travel to US, out of Miami Open