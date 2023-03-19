Dry, milder stretch to kick off the spring season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Gusty breezes and below normal temperatures to wrap up the weekend (and the winter season) here in western Mass! Highs today only managed to reach the low to middle 30s in the Pioneer Valley and upper 20s in the hill towns, but wind gusts kept it feeling more like teens and 20s.

Staying breezy this evening with some lighter wind overnight, but not going calm. Skies become mostly clear to partly cloudy and temperatures fall back into the lower 20s.

Monday will be a cold start, but full March sunshine is on the way, so expect a quick warm up. Highs return to near normal with 40s to low 50s across our area and a continued breeze. With very dry air in place and a southwesterly wind gusting to 15-20mph at times, it will enhance the fire danger threat slightly. Spring officially begins 5:24pm!

The spring season begins with a little stretch of above normal temperatures for southern New England. Tuesday to Thursday we should get highs in the 50s to near 60 in the lower valley. However, Tuesday should be the nicest day after Monday as high pressure keeps skies mostly sunny. Breezes will still get up to 15-20mph at times.

High pressure moves off the mid-Atlantic coast Wednesday and a warm front will approach toward the end of the day, so expect increasing high clouds and continued mild temperatures. The warm front will bring a chance for showers Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Unsettled weather returns starting Thursday with scattered showers looking likely as a warm front passes in the morning and a cold front late in the day. Cooler air returns behind the cold front for Friday with highs returning to the 40s along with lingering clouds. A second area of low pressure looks to approach next weekend with another round of rain and maybe some mixing in the hills.

