Holyoke kicks off 70th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade

By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The 70th Annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicks off Sunday after months of hard work and preparations from the St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke.

The fun began Sunday with the 40th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Road Race, which was followed by a wreath laying at the JFK Memorial Plaza and a mass at St. Jerome’s Church with Father Michael Twohig. Saturday’s events concluded with the JFK Award reception at the Log Cabin in honor of the 2023 recipient, actor and Holyoke native Lenny Jacobson.

Sunday’s festivities begin at 8 a.m. with the Ambassador’s Breakfast at the Wyckoff Country Club on Easthampton Road. The event is held in honor of the 2023 Ambassador Award recipient and U.S. Ambassador to Ireland, Claire Cronin.

Following the breakfast, parade participants will assemble at the K-Mart Plaza on Northampton Street, where the parade with step off at 11:10 a.m. From there, the parade will head north to Beech Street, east to Appleton Street, southeast to High Street, and then north to Hampden Street.

A list of road closures has been announced in order to keep the parade route clear of traffic and safe for crowds. Approximately 200-300 first responders are also expected to attend to ensure everyone has a safe and happy parade day.

