Holyoke St. Patrick’s Committee hosts 2023 ambassador award breakfast

On Sunday, the ambassador award breakfast took place before kicking off the Holyoke St. Patrick’s parade.
By Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa, Morgan Briggs and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Claire Cronin, the U.S. ambassador to Ireland was awarded the Holyoke 2023 ambassador award.

Claire Cronin, the U.S. ambassador to Ireland was awarded the Holyoke 2023 ambassador award.

Cronin grew up in Brockton, Massachusetts where she’s served for several years in the Massachusetts House of Representatives.

Senator John Velis also gave a speech this morning and spoke highly of Cronin and the work she’s done for the state.

“I had the pleasure, the honor of serving with the ambassador in the House of Representatives,” said Senator Velis. “I was always taken back by your knowledge, just everything, leading on so many different issues, specifically criminal justice reform. You are a phenomenal state representative. So kudos to you my friend and thank you for being here today in Holyoke.”

The event kicked off at 7:30 a.m. and lasted through 10 a.m.

