Pittsfield crews respond to a car striking a tractor trailer on South Street

PITTSFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Pittsfield Police and Fire Department responded to a car and tractor trailer crash on South Street.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, one driver lost control of her vehicle, first hitting a nearby car before crossing the lane and colliding with a tractor trailer on Saturday afternoon.

Officials confirmed this accident caused extensive damage to all vehicles involved and it also led to a significant spill of diesel fuel onto the road.

Authorities said two of the drivers were transported to Baystate Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

This incident is currently under investigation and any witnesses are asked to contact the Pittsfield Police Department.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.