Springfield crews respond to Island Pond Rd for 2-car accident

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Island Pond Road Sunday afternoon for reports of a 2-car accident.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, one occupant had to be extricated and three were sent to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident has not been given at this time.

