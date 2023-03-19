Springfield crews respond to Island Pond Rd for 2-car accident
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Island Pond Road Sunday afternoon for reports of a 2-car accident.
According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, one occupant had to be extricated and three were sent to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the accident has not been given at this time.
Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.